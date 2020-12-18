Left Menu
Development News Edition

If you want credit, take it and withdraw the farm laws: Yechury to PM

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the opposition political parties with "folded hands" to keep all the credit for the agricultural sector reforms on Friday, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury slammed the "manner" in which he delivered the speech.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 20:27 IST
If you want credit, take it and withdraw the farm laws: Yechury to PM
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury talks to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar After Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the opposition political parties with "folded hands" to keep all the credit for the agricultural sector reforms on Friday, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury slammed the "manner" in which he delivered the speech.

"If you want to take credit, then take it and withdraw the recently enacted farm laws, this is what I want to say to the Prime Minister," he said, commenting on PM Modi's speech. He added there should be reforms in the agricultural sector. "But what kind of reform is it (the three new farm laws)? If it is for farmers, then thousands, who are sitting on protest, do not understand their well-being."

PM Modi on Friday requested the political parties with "folded hands" to keep all the credit for their "old election manifestos", which had reportedly promised agricultural sector reforms and urged them to stop misguiding the farmers over the new farm laws. "Who asked for the laws? Reform is sought by all. But if reform means these laws, it is wrong. It is misleading. Agricultural reforms are needed for the last 70 years. There is a demand for reforms but in whose interest; that is the question? Discussions were not held before passing the laws; discussions are still taking place but these laws do not give justice to the farmers," Yechury added.

Earlier in the day, while addressing Madhya Pradesh Kisan Mahasammelan through videoconferencing, Modi said that the new farm laws have not been introduced overnight. Over the last 20-30 years, central and state governments had detailed discussions on these reforms. "Agricultural experts, economists, and progressive farmers have been demanding these reforms." (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tremendous scope for Australian investments in India: Goyal

There is a tremendous scope for Australian companies to invest in India as the country has liberalised its foreign direct investment FDI in sectors like mining and defence production, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Frid...

Assam to upgrade 50 border outposts with Rs 100 cr outlay

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said the state government will upgrade 50 border outposts BOPs with an outlay of Rs 100 crore in the first phase of an infrastructure development scheme. Addressing a meeting of the departme...

Dhanush joins Russo Brothers' 'The Gray Man' alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans

Tamil superstar Dhanush has been roped in to star alongside Hollywood stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans by Avengers franchise filmmaker duo Russo brothers for their upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man. The Raanjhanaa actor took to Twitter t...

Over 1.1 million ballots cast in early voting for Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs

More than 1.1 million Georgians have voted in twin U.S. Senate runoff elections that will determine which party controls that chamber of Congress, and with it the fate of much of Democratic President-elect Joe Bidens agenda, state data show...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020