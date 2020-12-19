Five-time Shiv Sena MP Mohan Rawale dies
Five-time Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai, Mohan Rawale, died in Goa on Saturday following a massive cardiac arrest, party sources said. He was 72.In a tweet, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, Mohan Rawale died. He was a staunch Shiv Sainikand a big-hearted friend...He was a five-time MP...Tributes to him. Rawale represented the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha seat five times between 1991 and 2004.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 10:44 IST
