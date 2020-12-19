Left Menu
Swami Vivekananda devoted his life to national resurgence, says Amit Shah

Amid his two-day visit to West Bengal, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to the Swami Vivekananda during a visit to the Ramakrishna Mission, saying that Vivekananda was a "great son of mother India" who devoted his life to national resurgence.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-12-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 12:53 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to the Swami Vivekananda during a visit to the Ramakrishna Mission. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid his two-day visit to West Bengal, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to the Swami Vivekananda during a visit to the Ramakrishna Mission, saying that Vivekananda was a "great son of mother India" who devoted his life to national resurgence. "Had the profound fortune of spending time at the Ramakrishna Mission & pay tributes to Swami Vivekananda ji. He was a great son of Mother India who devoted his life to National Resurgence. May his ideals continue to inspire us to transform India into a land of enlightened wisdom," Home Minister Shah tweeted.

While speaking to the media persons outside the mission, Amit Shah said, "This the place where Vivekananda ji was born. Vivekananda ji connected modernity and spirituality. I pray that we are able to walk on the path he showed us." Later today, he is slated to address a public rally in Medinipur. Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Belijuri village in Paschim Medinipur district, ahead of Shah's visit today.

Shah's visit comes at a time when several MLAs from the ruling Trinamool Congress have resigned from the party and the state Assembly in a setback to Mamata Banerjee ahead of 2021 Assembly polls. There are speculations of Suvendu Adhikari joining the BJP. Adhikari, who had earlier resigned as a minister, resigned from the Legislative Assembly and left the ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday.

On the second day of his trip, the union minister will visit Vishwa Bharti University at Shantiniketan in Birbhum district, where he will pay tribute to Rabindranath Tagore, followed by an interaction with media. The minister is also scheduled to visit Shyambati in Birbhum, where he will have lunch with the family of a Baul singer. Besides, he will hold a roadshow in Bolpur from hanuman mandir on Stadium Road to Bolpur Circle.

Shah is expected to conclude the visit with a press conference at Mohor Kutir in Birbhum.

