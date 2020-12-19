Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC seeks response from Centre, states on Twitter India's plea against multiple FIRs

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre and several states on a petition filed by Twitter Communications India Pvt Ltd urging it to quash multiple FIRs registered against it for allegedly promoting a tweet on 'Khalistan'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 13:44 IST
SC seeks response from Centre, states on Twitter India's plea against multiple FIRs
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre and several states on a petition filed by Twitter Communications India Pvt Ltd urging it to quash multiple FIRs registered against it for allegedly promoting a tweet on 'Khalistan'. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde had on December 17 sought responses from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, governments of Karnataka, Assam, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and the Police Commissioner of Delhi.

The apex court also issued notices to the complainants, who have registered criminal complaints against the social media giant. Notice was also issued to one Vinit Goenka, a BJP functionary, who had alleged the firm had taken financial consideration to promote the alleged tweet. Twitter India, in its plea, had said in the past months, Goenka and his supporters have held webinars asking for Twitter to be declared a terrorist organisation, for its officers to be charged with sedition and to encourage a mass filing of cases against Twitter and its employees.

Senior advocate Sajjan Poovayya, who appeared for Twitter India, contended that there cannot be multiple FIRs for one incident and sought directions to quash them. Poovayya said Twitter India has no control over the content on the Twitter website and that the same is monitored by the Twitter Inc based in the USA.

Multiple FIRs were filed against Twitter Inc in eight states for allegedly promoting the tweet of one Gurpatwant Singh Pannum on 'Khalistan'. Pannum had reportedly tweeted a Twitter poll on "whether India should recognize Khalistan'2020." Twitter Inc has further sought clubbing of the FIRs for conducting the trial in one lower court as done in the case of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. (ANI)

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hamilton wins big at virtual FIA prizegiving

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was the big winner as Formula Ones governing body conducted its annual awards ceremony by video conferencing on Friday night due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mercedes driver was voted Personality o...

TMC MP Sunil Mondal, nine sitting MLAs, including five from Mamata Banerjee's party join BJP in presence of Amit Shah.

TMC MP Sunil Mondal, nine sitting MLAs, including five from Mamata Banerjees party join BJP in presence of Amit Shah....

Apple supplier Wistron could not manage scaled up India plant, govt report says

Apple supplier Wistrons Indian factory in Karnataka state could not cope up with the rapid scaling up of manpower and breached several laws, a government inspection has revealed following violence at the site last weekend.Several thousand c...

Sydney imposes lockdown on beach suburbs as COVID cluster grows

A quarter million people in Sydneys northern beach suburbs were ordered on Saturday into a strict lockdown until Christmas Eve to help contain a coronavirus cluster with authorities fearing it may spread across Australias most populous city...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020