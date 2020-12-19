Left Menu
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-12-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 15:43 IST
Rahul greets people on Liberation Day of Goa, Daman and Diu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday wished the people of Goa, Daman and Diu on the Liberation Day. Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule on this day in 1961.

''My greetings to the people of Goa and Daman and Diu on Liberation Day. On this occasion, I honour the memory of all our martyrs and all those who fought valiantly for our freedom,'' Gandhi said in a social media post. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal also greeted the people of Goa on the occasion.

''My best wishes to the people of Goa on 60th Goa Liberation Day. As we recall the sacrifices of those who fought with valour to free the state, let's resolve to liberate Goa from corruption and unemployment,'' he said..

