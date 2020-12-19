Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP ropes in cabinet ministers to win West Bengal

Ahead of the state assembly polls in West Bengal scheduled for next year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to deploy several of its senior cabinet ministers to take on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 17:45 IST
BJP ropes in cabinet ministers to win West Bengal
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Ahead of the state assembly polls in West Bengal scheduled for next year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to deploy several of its senior cabinet ministers to take on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC).

With Union Home Minister Amit Shah already on a two-day visit to the state, the party is soon likely to finalise tours of several of its ministers to West Bengal, a few of whom have already started working. The tour of Shah is seen as a game-changer. As many as 11 MLAs, one former and one sitting MP of TMC are set to join BJP today. Among the ministers likely to visit the state are Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Prahlad Patel, Sanjeev Balyan, Arjun Munda and Mansukh Mandaviya to name a few. The party has also roped in Uttar Pradesh's deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Madhya Pradesh's home minister Narottam Mishra in the process.

The senior leaders are expected to interact with the party cadre and also attempt to garner grassroots level sentiment prevalent in the state apart from wooing TMC leaders in its fold to damage the ruling state government. The Union Ministers are expected to visit different parts of the state and apprise the party workers regarding the various central schemes that have benefited the state. They are also likely to inform them about the various schemes that have not been implemented in the state by the TMC government.

Earlier, BJP had sent its party's national office bearers to collate a detailed report on ground situation and issues that can echo in assembly polls. While BJP chief JP Nadda is currently in self-isolation due to COVID-19, he is also expected to send teams of organisational functionaries to the state to oversee the poll preparedness.

BJP hopes to do well in the forthcoming West Bengal assembly polls likely to take place next year. BJP had stunned the Trinamool Congress in 2019 Lok Sabha polls as it wrested 18 parliamentary constituencies in the state, coming up with its best-ever performance in the state with 42 lower house constituencies.

Post the historic Lok Sabha victory of BJP under a Narendra Modi-led campaign, the party considers winning upcoming assembly polls as crucial and wants to send out a strong message to the opposition by winning in the state.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gehlot blames Centre for state govt's failure to waive farmers’ loans

On the completion of two years of his government in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday sought to blame the Centre for the failure of the Congress poll promise to waive farmers loans from various nationalised and commercial b...

Why Congress allowed contract farming in Punjab, Rupani asks

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday alleged that corporates are allowed to enter into contract farming in the Congress-ruled Punjab while the party is opposing the new farm laws. Among other things, the new laws enacted by the U...

See each other by video call this Christmas, Merkel tells Germans

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Saturday to avoid visiting family members over Christmas and to use video calls instead for greetings, the way service members stationed abroad do, as the country battles COVID-19. Germany is strugg...

Ind vs Aus: One of those days where everything came off, says Cummins

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins, who drew the first blood on the third afternoon of the pink-ball Test, feels everything went according to plan for the hosts on Saturday. Cummins laid the foundation stone for Indias horrific batting colla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020