Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only 25 pc of father's kidneys are functioning, says Tejaswi after meeting him at RIMS

Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Tejaswi Yadav met his father and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in Ranchi on Saturday.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 19-12-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 20:38 IST
Only 25 pc of father's kidneys are functioning, says Tejaswi after meeting him at RIMS
Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejaswi Yadav talking to media at Ranchi on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

By Rizwan Arif Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Tejaswi Yadav met his father and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in Ranchi on Saturday.

Talking to reporters at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here, he said, "You all know that only 25 per cent of Lalu ji's kidneys are functioning. I have not met him for the last 4-5 months. We have come to meet Lalu ji today for the first time after the Bihar elections." It was Tejaswi's first visit after the results of the Bihar Assembly elections where the Mahagathbandhan fell short to attain the majority figure and ultimately the National Democratic Alliance returned to power.

"We need to take precautions and are talking not only to doctors at RIMS but some renowned doctors of Delhi and our family doctors. We have requested them to see Lalu Ji once because it becomes serious when kidney functioning is reduced to 25 per cent," he added. A few days back the physician under whom Lalu Yadav was getting medical treatment confirmed that his kidney functioning is reduced to 25 per cent which may lead to any emergency situation anytime.

Meanwhile, he hit out at the Nitish Kumar government and said, "Kidnappings are taking place in broad daylight in Bihar. The government seems to have failed completely. At the time of election, we used to say that Nitish ji is tired. The government is tired," Tejaswi said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

These are the top stories at 9 pm Nation DEL38 BIZ-PM LD ECONOMY Why India to Why Not India Modi on change his reforms have brought New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hard sold his governments reforms spanning from manufactu...

There can be a way out for talks in a day or two: Haryana CM on farmers' stir

There can be a way out for the next round of talks between the government and farmer unions protesting against the Centres new farm laws in a day or two, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said after meeting Union Agriculture Minist...

CJI for stern action against people indulging in illegal wildlife trade

The Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Saturday said people involved in illegal wildlife trade are also indulging in other unlawful activities like drug and gun trade, and suggested engaging agencies like CBI and ED to stop them. At a func...

TRP scam: Custody of Ex-COO of ratings agency BARC extended

A magistrate court in Mumbai on Saturday extended till Monday police custodyof former chief operating officer COO of Broadcast Audience Research Council BARC, a television audience measurement agency, in connection with the alleged TRP Tele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020