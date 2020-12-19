Left Menu
Pramod Sawant calls for efforts to make Goa ideal, progressive state

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday appealed to the people of the state to eschew their differences if any and unite and work in unison to make Goa an ideal and progressive state in all respect.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 19-12-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 23:42 IST
Pramod Sawant calls for efforts to make Goa ideal, progressive state
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant addressing Goa Liberation Day function on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday appealed to the people of the state to eschew their differences if any and unite and work in unison to make Goa an ideal and progressive state in all respect. Speaking as the chief guest after unfurling the national tricolor on the occasion of the 60th Year celebration of Goa Liberation at Parade Ground, Panaji, the Chief Minister said his government is endeavoring to achieve self-sufficiency with a thrust on promoting self-employment to achieve the desired result under Atmanirbhar Bharat and Swayampurna Goa campaign.

Sawant asserted that to accomplish this task the local self-government bodies such as Panchayat and Municipalities can play a vital and crucial role to supplement the efforts of the government in taking the benefit of the schemes and other facilities being provided by the government to the last person of the society. Stating that 'Swaympurna Goa mission' started with interaction at the panchayat level on Gandhi Jayanthi Day is "showing results", the Chief Minister said that officers appointed as Swaympurna Mitra's have already started visiting panchayat to review the activities.

"If every Panchayat strives to be self-reliant, Goa can easily become Swaympurna. During a lockdown when all imports were restricted, people especially the younger generation started cultivating, thereby showing their ability to shoulder responsibility and be role models for others to emulate," Sawant said, according to an official release of the Goa government. Congratulating the newly elected Zilla Panchayat Members, he said that the people of Goa have shown their confidence in the government.

On the occasion the Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant presented awards to 57 awardees for their contribution in different fields. Sawant also released Compendium of Instructions (Vol III) brought out by the Department of Personnel. (ANI)

