After Congress poll debacle, poster 'war' over leadership change heats up in Kerala

After the Congress election debacle, the internal squabbles in the party are coming out in open with posters being put up in various districts of the state in support of leaders to be brought to the helm of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leadership. After Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, where posters appeared, flex boards were erected in Thrissur town on Sunday.

Hoardings and posters appeared in Thrissur in favour of Congress leader K. Muraleedharan. Flex boards with his picture demanded to call Muraleedharan to save the Congress. Similar posters appeared in Kozhikode as well at a time when senior Congress leaders have called for leadership change in the party's state unit.

In Thiruvananthapuram, posters had appeared supporting Congress leader K Sudhakaran, who had made clear he would take up the demand of leadership change with the Congress High Command. While in Kollam posters appeared against Bindu Krishna, the Kollam District Congress Committee leader, who had allegedly spoke against the leadership. In the poster, it was alleged that she is a BJP agent.

As the internal feud intensified in Congress over the poor election performance, it is learned that Tariq Anwar, AICC General Secretary, incharge of Kerala would visit the state next week to amicably settle all issues within the party before the campaign starts for state assembly polls. "After the recently held civic elections in Kerala, it is being observed that some Congress leaders in the State are publicly criticising the state Congress leadership for the outcome of the polls. I earnestly hope that our leaders will realize that by trading the charges against each other they are weakening the party and giving strength to the opponents," Tariq Anwar said in a statement.

He also urged Congress leaders not to air criticism in public. "The need of the hour is to close the rank to fight the opposition. I humbly request all the Congress leaders not to air their differences publicly and take up their grievances at the Party forum. I sincerely assure you that any complaint brought to the notice of leadership would be looked into and resolved," he said. (ANI)