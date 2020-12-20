Left Menu
BJP, TMC two sides of same coin; Cong will soon take decision on alliance with Left: Jitin Prasada

Ahead of Assembly polls in West Bengal, Congress in-charge for the state Jitin Prasada on Sunday said both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress are two sides of the same coin. He said the Congress would soon take a decision on an alliance with the Left parties in the state for the elections slated for early next year.The Congress is in no dilemma over its alliance in West Bengal.

Updated: 20-12-2020 22:29 IST
''The Congress is in no dilemma over its alliance in West Bengal. The party is carrying out joint programmes with the Left parties at the ground level, including agitations against the state and central governments. ''The state unit is of the view that the Congress should forge an alliance with the Left parties. The state unit has authorised the leadership to take a decision in this regard, which will be decided soon,'' he told PTI.

Prasada said the Congress is gearing up for the Assembly polls and the entire state unit is putting all its force into electioneering. He claimed that West Bengal will give surprising results and the Congress will fare very well in the upcoming polls.

He alleged that both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP were ''two sides of the same coin, as they mastered the art of defections and misuse of power and money which will not benefit the people of West bengal.'' He alleged that the BJP was trying to enforce the ''Gujarat model'' in West Bengal which will not work. The Congress leader said in Bengal, the policy of dividing people on the basis of caste and religion will not work and the BJP will not succeed in doing so.

