Don't think night curfew or lockdown should be imposed in Maharashtra, says Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said, he doesn't think a night curfew or another lockdown should be imposed though many people have suggested this to him.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-12-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 08:42 IST
Many people suggested me to impose night curfew or lockdown in the state. But I don't think night curfew or another lockdown should be imposed," Thackeray said while addressing a press conference via video conferencing on Sunday.
He also inspected ongoing metro construction work at Gundawali (Andheri) Kandivali and Dahisar. Maharashtra has 62,218 active coronavirus cases, which is the highest in the country. 17,81,841 have recovered so far in the state while 48,648 died.
With 26,624 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases reached 1,00,31,223 on Sunday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)
