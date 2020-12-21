Left Menu
Don't think night curfew or lockdown should be imposed in Maharashtra, says Thackeray

Updated: 21-12-2020 08:42 IST
Don't think night curfew or lockdown should be imposed in Maharashtra, says Thackeray
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said, he doesn't think a night curfew or another lockdown should be imposed though many people have suggested this to him. "Many people suggested me to impose night curfew or lockdown in the state. But I don't think night curfew or another lockdown should be imposed," Thackeray said while addressing a press conference via video conferencing on Sunday.

He also inspected ongoing metro construction work at Gundawali (Andheri) Kandivali and Dahisar. Maharashtra has 62,218 active coronavirus cases, which is the highest in the country. 17,81,841 have recovered so far in the state while 48,648 died.

With 26,624 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases reached 1,00,31,223 on Sunday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

