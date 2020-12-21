TN CM greets AP counterpart Jagan on his birthday
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday greeted his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on his 48th birthday. On behalf of the DMK and people of Tamil Nadu, I wish Honble Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and my good friend ysjagan a very happy birthday.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-12-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 10:57 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday greeted his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on his 48th birthday. ''On the joyous occasion of your birthday, I would like to convey my warm felicitations to you and wish you many more happy returns of the day. I pray the Almighty may grant you many more years of good health to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh with renewed strength and vigour,'' Palaniswami said.
DMK president M K Stalin also extended birthday greetings to Jaganmohan Reddy. ''On behalf of the DMK and people of Tamil Nadu, I wish Hon'ble Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and my good friend @ysjagan a very happy birthday. I also wish him many more years of service to the people of his state and our country,'' the DMK leader said in a tweet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of leaders have greeted the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. Jaganmohan, founder chief of YSR Congress Party and son of late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy led his party to power in the 2019 Assembly polls.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI
