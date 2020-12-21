Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN CM greets AP counterpart Jagan on his birthday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday greeted his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on his 48th birthday. On behalf of the DMK and people of Tamil Nadu, I wish Honble Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and my good friend ysjagan a very happy birthday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-12-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 10:57 IST
TN CM greets AP counterpart Jagan on his birthday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday greeted his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on his 48th birthday. ''On the joyous occasion of your birthday, I would like to convey my warm felicitations to you and wish you many more happy returns of the day. I pray the Almighty may grant you many more years of good health to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh with renewed strength and vigour,'' Palaniswami said.

DMK president M K Stalin also extended birthday greetings to Jaganmohan Reddy. ''On behalf of the DMK and people of Tamil Nadu, I wish Hon'ble Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and my good friend @ysjagan a very happy birthday. I also wish him many more years of service to the people of his state and our country,'' the DMK leader said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of leaders have greeted the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. Jaganmohan, founder chief of YSR Congress Party and son of late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy led his party to power in the 2019 Assembly polls.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Train derails after hitting jumbo in Odisha's Sambalpur dist

A passenger train mowed down an elephant in Odishas Sambalpur district early on Monday, following which the front trolley of its engine derailed, a railway official said. None on-board the train was hurt, he said.According to the East Coast...

Makers unveil new poster of 'KGF: Chapter 2,' teaser to follow on Jan 8

Marking the second release anniversary of action-drama KGF Chapter 1, filmmaker Prashanth Neel on Monday released a new poster of KGF Chapter 2. Neel took to Twitter to share the new poster featuring the franchise lead Yash and also shared ...

Honor V40 design revealed; sports dual punch-hole display, circular camera module

Honor is gearing up to launch the V40 series, the successor to the V30 series, in China very soon. The series is said to have four models- Honor V40, V40 Pro, V40Pro and a special edition.Now, a fresh leak has revealed the design of the upc...

No significant impact on company, says Wistron on iPhone manufacturing plant violence in Karnataka

Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple Inc., Wistron Corp. has said that the recent violence at its facility in Karnataka will not cause significant impact to the company. Workers at the Wistrons iPhone manufacturing plant at Narsapura i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020