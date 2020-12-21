Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Kazhagam parties for TN Assembly polls

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Monday announced that his party will not forge any alliance with Kazhagam parties, apparently referring to DMK and AIADMK, in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-12-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 12:04 IST
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Kazhagam parties for TN Assembly polls
MNM chief Kamal Haasan [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Monday announced that his party will not forge any alliance with Kazhagam parties, apparently referring to DMK and AIADMK, in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. "There will be no alliance with Kazhagam parties in the forthcoming Assembly election (in Tamil Nadu)," Haasan said while speaking at Kanchipuram, Chennai.

The MNM chief said that his party want to focus on "economic revolution". "We will begin the second phase of our campaign from the birthplace of Anna... I am here with IAS Santosh Babu who resigned because of pressure and corruption and he has joined our party," he said.

Haasan said that his party if elected to power in the state after Assembly polls, will have a straight forward scheme to people. "We will provide service to people's doorsteps. All house will be digitally connected. All city infrastructure will be given to the village so that migrant will not take place. Enterprise economy will be given focus so that small scale industries will be focussed," he said.

"Internet will be declared as a basic human right. We can give 200 MBPS free to every home which will be a common property resource," he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Train derails after hitting jumbo in Odisha's Sambalpur dist

A passenger train mowed down an elephant in Odishas Sambalpur district early on Monday, following which the front trolley of its engine derailed, a railway official said. None on-board the train was hurt, he said.According to the East Coast...

Makers unveil new poster of 'KGF: Chapter 2,' teaser to follow on Jan 8

Marking the second release anniversary of action-drama KGF Chapter 1, filmmaker Prashanth Neel on Monday released a new poster of KGF Chapter 2. Neel took to Twitter to share the new poster featuring the franchise lead Yash and also shared ...

Honor V40 design revealed; sports dual punch-hole display, circular camera module

Honor is gearing up to launch the V40 series, the successor to the V30 series, in China very soon. The series is said to have four models- Honor V40, V40 Pro, V40Pro and a special edition.Now, a fresh leak has revealed the design of the upc...

No significant impact on company, says Wistron on iPhone manufacturing plant violence in Karnataka

Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple Inc., Wistron Corp. has said that the recent violence at its facility in Karnataka will not cause significant impact to the company. Workers at the Wistrons iPhone manufacturing plant at Narsapura i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020