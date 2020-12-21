Left Menu
Development News Edition

Resignation as MLA has been accepted, says Adkhikari

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-12-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 14:57 IST
Resignation as MLA has been accepted, says Adkhikari

Newly inducted BJP leader SuvenduAdhikari on Monday claimed that his resignation as West BengalMLA has been accepted following his meeting with AssemblySpeaker Biman Banerjee

''Assembly speaker had called me regarding myresignation as MLA of the House. Today, I met him... I wastold my resignation has been accepted,'' he said

Adhikari, a former TMC minister and MLA, quit allposts and had switched over to the saffron camp last week.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

For hospitality and tourism sector, 2021 is all about survival, recovery

As the uninvited guest coronavirus pandemic checked in, Indias hospitality and tourism sector suffered three quarters of economic wipeout estimated to be up to Rs 15 lakh crore, and the industry is desperately looking forward to government ...

Kazakhstan has started production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine -RDIF

Kazakhstan has started production of Russias Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.Kazakhstans Karaganda pharmaceutical complex produced a validation batch of the vaccine on Monday that...

Discussions on global growth cannot happen among few, table must be bigger:PM

Asserting that growth patterns must follow a human-centric approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said discussions on global growth cannot happen only among a few as the table must be bigger and the agenda broader. The prime minis...

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate IISF 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday inaugurate the sixth edition of the India International Science Festival, a four-day science carnival, Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday. Vice-President M Venkaia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020