Resignation as MLA has been accepted, says Adkhikari

Newly inducted BJP leader SuvenduAdhikari on Monday claimed that his resignation as West BengalMLA has been accepted following his meeting with AssemblySpeaker Biman Banerjee

''Assembly speaker had called me regarding myresignation as MLA of the House. Today, I met him... I wastold my resignation has been accepted,'' he said

Adhikari, a former TMC minister and MLA, quit allposts and had switched over to the saffron camp last week.