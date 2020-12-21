Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal PM rejects ruling party's decision to take disciplinary action against him

Nepals embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Monday rejected the ruling partys decision to take disciplinary action against him, saying he was forced to dissolve Parliament after conspiracies were hatched against him.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-12-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 15:16 IST
Nepal PM rejects ruling party's decision to take disciplinary action against him
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

Nepal's embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Monday rejected the ruling party's decision to take disciplinary action against him, saying he was forced to dissolve Parliament after ''conspiracies'' were hatched against him. Oli on Sunday sprang a surprise on his rivals and got the President to dissolve Parliament, a controversial move amidst a prolonged tussle for power between him and former premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' within the ruling dispensation.

The ruling Nepal Communist Party's Standing Committee meeting termed Oli's move as "unconstitutional, undemocratic and based on his personal whim", and recommended to take disciplinary action against the prime minister. Rejecting the move, Oli said the decision taken by the second chair of the party was against the party statute, The Kathmandu Post reported.

"Since I am the first chair of the party, any meeting called by the other chair will not be legitimate," lawmaker of the dissolved House Krishna Rai quoted Oli as saying. According to the lawmakers present in the meeting, Oli said that he was forced to take the decision to dissolve Parliament after he was "cornered" within his party and "conspiracies" were hatched against him in collusion with national and international forces, My Republica reported. He said he was forced to dissolve Parliament after learning about a plan to impeach President Bidya Devi Bhandari and bring a vote of no-confidence in parliament against him.

''We have to ask for forgiveness with the people and go for a fresh election as we could not deliver what we had promised,'' Oli told lawmakers. The move to dissolve Parliament comes as the intra-party feud reached a climax in the NCP which has been witnessing months-long tussle between two factions, one led by 68-year-old Oli and another led by 66-year-old "Prachanda", also the executive chair of the party and former premier.

Referring to a meeting of lawmakers called by Prachanda and senior leader Madhav Nepal, Oli said the meeting of the parliamentary party should be called either by the leader or the deputy leader of the parliamentary party. Oli is set to address the nation on Monday to explain the reason behind his move.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No Chinese troops entered into Indian territory, govt officials clarify on viral video

After a video surfaced on social media claiming that Chinese troops entered into Indian territory and went back following an intervention by the locals and ITBP personnel, government officials have denied any such claim. According to govern...

ADB signs $40m loan to Northern Arc Capital Ltd to support Indian MSMEs

The Asian Development Bank ADB signed a 40 million loan in Indian rupee equivalent to Northern Arc Capital Limited NACL to support the livelihoods of microfinance borrowers and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises MSMEs in India.The l...

For hospitality and tourism sector, 2021 is all about survival, recovery

As the uninvited guest coronavirus pandemic checked in, Indias hospitality and tourism sector suffered three quarters of economic wipeout estimated to be up to Rs 15 lakh crore, and the industry is desperately looking forward to government ...

Kazakhstan has started production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine -RDIF

Kazakhstan has started production of Russias Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.Kazakhstans Karaganda pharmaceutical complex produced a validation batch of the vaccine on Monday that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020