Leaders condole Motilal Vora's death; 3-day mourning in MP

Leaders from the Congress and the BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Monday expressed grief over the demise of Congress veteran Motilal Vora, who had served as a chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh for two terms in the 1980s. The state government also declared a three-day mourning from December 21 to 23, an official said.

Vora died at a hospital in New Delhi on Monday following post-COVID-19 complications, his family said. He was 93.

Condolences poured in for Vora from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of BJP and his predecessors Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, both from the Congress. ''Motilal Vora has served the party for the life time by remaining on different posts and worked for strengthening the organisation. A day before only he turned 93,'' Nath said in a message.

Chouhan also expressed deep sorrow and prayed for the departed soul. Describing Vora as a dedicated and sensitive leader for the people, Digvijaya Singh said the former's demise was an ''irreparable loss'' to the Congress.

The former CM also recalled his long association with Vora and said that he was among the most trusted leaders of the Gandhi family who remained the AICC treasurer for 18 long years. A state government official said that as a mark of respect for Vora, there will be a state mourning from December 21 to December 23.

During this period, the National Flag will fly at half mast in all the government buildings, wherever it is flown on a regular basis throughout the state, he added. Vora hailed from Durg district of Chhattisgarh, and was elected as corporator there for the first time in 1968 and then became MLA in 1972.

He also served as chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh twice. His first term was from 1985 to 1988, and the second was for 11 months from January 25, 1989 to December 12, 1989. Vora had served as a Rajya Sabha member four times and as a Lok Sabha member once.