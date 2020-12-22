Cong will bounce back, says Goa in charge after ZP poll loss

Days after the Congress was trounced in the Zilla Parishad polls in Goa, the party's state in charge Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday said it would bounce back. The BJP won 32 out of 49 seats while the Congress was left with just four, less than the seven won by Independents.

''I don't think the ZP polls are a signal towards the Assembly elections. We have seen so many elections for local bodies, that should not be the barometer. We have lot of work to do. We cannot expect people to come and vote for us, we need to convince them about our work,'' he said. He also said the party will have to be careful during ticket allotment in the Goa Assembly polls scheduled for 2022, as it earlier faced a situation where 10 of its legislators resigned en masse and joined the BJP.

He said the issue of accepting the resignation of Goa state unit chief Girish Chodankar, who quit after the ZP poll debacle, would be decided by the party's central leadership. The ZP polls were held on December 12 and results were declared on December 14.