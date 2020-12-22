Home dept told to withdraw FIRs against migrant workers lodged during lockdown: Jain

Home dept told to withdraw FIRs against migrant workers lodged during lockdown: JainPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:54 IST
Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday that instructions have been issued to the department to withdraw all FIRs and complaints lodged during the coronavirus-induced lockdown against migrant workers
Cases were registered by the police for violations of prohibitory orders during the lockdown announced on March 24 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
''As per the directions of Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal necessary instructions issued to Home department to withdraw all FIRs/complaints lodged during lockdown against migrant labourers,'' Jain said in a tweet.
