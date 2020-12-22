Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rio de Janeiro police arrest evangelical Mayor Crivella

Investigators alleged that Alves was the person who decided which companies would be awarded contracts.Jorge Felippe, the president of Rios city council, will assume office while Crivella is jailed.

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 18:50 IST
Rio de Janeiro police arrest evangelical Mayor Crivella

Rio de Janeiro state police arrested outgoing Mayor Marcelo Crivella on Tuesday in connection with an alleged kickbacks scheme, yet another show of political turmoil in Brazil's postcard city. The evangelical pastor turned politician is scheduled to leave office on Jan. 1 after losing a reelection bid to his predecessor, Eduardo Paes.

Investigations earlier this year showed Crivella had close links to Rafael Alves, a businessman who was also arrested on Tuesday. Alves reportedly promised government contracts in exchange for payments, police and prosecutors said. Alves never held an official position, but his brother was the head of the city's tourism office and he held frequent meetings with Crivella. Investigators alleged that Alves was the person who decided which companies would be awarded contracts.

Jorge Felippe, the president of Rio's city council, will assume office while Crivella is jailed. Deputy Mayor Fernando MacDowell died of a heart attack in 2018. Crivella, an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, told reporters upon his arrival at the Rio police headquarters that his arrest is unfair. He also linked it to his alleged willingness to fight corporate interests and lobbyists.

“I am the mayor who most fought corruption,” Crivella said as he walked into Rio police headquarters. Crivella repeatedly said during his campaign that Paes, who was mayor when Rio hosted the 2016 Olympic Games, would be jailed if elected because of other investigations.

Rio state governor Wilson Witzel has been suspended from office since August when one of Brazil's top courts linked him to irregularities in the healthcare sector amid the fight against COVID-19. Witzel is also battling impeachment proceedings that could give his job to another person under investigation, deputy governor Claudio Castro.

Five former Rio state governors have been jailed in recent years amid corruption charges. Police officers arrived at Crivella's home at 6 a.m., local TV footage showed. In September they also visited the mayor's home and office to collect documents related to the probe.

The 63-year-old Crivella is a bishop of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, whose leaders are key supporters of Bolsonaro..

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: 18-year-old dies while working in paper mill

An 18-year-old man died on Tuesday after his hand got stuck in a machine in a private paper mill in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police saidThe victim identified as Akshit, a local resident, died on the spot at the paper mill loca...

939 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 6.18 lakh; death toll 10,329 with 25 new fatalities: Authorities.

939 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 6.18 lakh death toll 10,329 with 25 new fatalities Authorities....

BKS seeks hike in urea price, cut in P&K nutrients rates in Budget for balanced use of fertilisers

Bharat Krishak Samaj BKS on Tuesday said the government should incentivise balanced use of fertilisers by increasing urea price and lowering rates of phosphatic and potassic PK nutrients in the upcoming Budget. In a virtual pre-budget consu...

U.S. Congress passes nearly $900 bln COVID-19 aid bill, awaits Trump approval

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a stopgap measure to fund U.S. agencies for another week after Congress passed a 892 billion COVID-19 aid package overnight that aims to shore up the nations pandemic response and bolster the battere...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020