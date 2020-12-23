Left Menu
BJP MP Saumitra Khan sends divorce notice to wife, a day after she joined TMC

Senior BJP leader and party MP Saumitra Khan on Tuesday sent a divorce notice to his wife Sujata Mondal Khan, a day after she joined the Trinamool Congress.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2020 00:19 IST
Senior BJP leader and party MP Saumitra Khan on Tuesday sent a divorce notice to his wife Sujata Mondal Khan, a day after she joined the Trinamool Congress. Khan's lawyer sent the mutual divorce notice, where several marital issues were cited for seeking the separation.

Sujata Mondol Khan, the wife of BJP MP from West Bengal's Bishnupur on Monday found her marriage on the rocks when her husband of 10 years threatened to divorce her after she joined the ruling TMC. Claiming that ''misfit and corrupt leaders'' were getting more importance in the BJP than those loyal to the party, she shifted allegiance to Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

A furious Khan hurriedly called a press conference on Monday evening where he announced his decision to ''sever the 10-year relationship''. ''You (Sujata) have come this far as you had chanted Jai Shree Ram, chanted in favour of (Narendra) Modiji, as you were the wife of Saumitra Khan,'' a livid Khan said.

''Please refrain from using the 'Khan' surname hereafter, please don't refer to yourself as Saumitra Khan's wife. I am giving you all the freedom to chart your political destiny. But please don't forget you are siding with those who had attacked your parents' residence in 2019 after I joined the BJP,'' Khan had said..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

