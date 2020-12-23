Biden says huge data breach poses 'grave risk' to U.S., promises response

Biden says huge data breach poses 'grave risk' to U.S., promises responseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2020 02:09 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 01:45 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that a widespread data breach of the government apparently carried out by the Russian government poses a "grave risk" to national security that cannot "go unanswered."
At a news conference, Biden faulted President Donald Trump for stripping U.S. defenses against cyber attacks, saying, "This assault happened on Donald Trump's watch, when he wasn't watching." Biden said his administration will take meaningful steps to respond to the breach.
