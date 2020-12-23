Trump voices concern about trade deficit in call with Vietnam PM

Trump voices concern about trade deficit in call with Vietnam PMReuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 10:33 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump raised concern about his country's trade deficit with Vietnam in a phone call on Tuesday with its Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the White House said.
"President Trump raised concerns regarding the trade deficit and urged Prime Minister Phuc to take bold steps to ensure fair and reciprocal trade between the United States and Vietnam," White House spokesman Judd Deere said.
