Smriti Irani to visit Amethi for Vajpayee's birth anniversary events

Union minister Smriti Irani will be on a three-day visit to her parliamentary constituency of Amethi from Friday to participate in various programmes to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Irani will arrive at Lucknow airport and then proceed to Amethi by road, her representative Vijay Gupta said. The BJP MP will address a 'kisan sammelan' at Singhpur on Friday, he said.