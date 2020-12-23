Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC more dangerous virus than COVID-19, BJP vaccine to eradicate it: Dilip Ghosh

Ghosh, while addressing a rally at Kulpi in South 24 Parganas district, said the party will withdraw all false cases slapped against BJP and other opposition workers if it comes to power in the state, but warned the TMC cadre of stern action for committing atrocities against political opponents.The TMC is a more dangerous virus than COVID-19.

PTI | Kulpi | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:33 IST
TMC more dangerous virus than COVID-19, BJP vaccine to eradicate it: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday called the ruling Trinamool Congress a virus more dangerous than COVID-19 and said the saffron party will act as a vaccine to eradicate it in next year's assembly elections. Ghosh, while addressing a rally at Kulpi in South 24 Parganas district, said the party will withdraw all ''false'' cases slapped against BJP and other opposition workers if it comes to power in the state, but warned the TMC cadre of stern action for ''committing atrocities against political opponents''.

''The TMC is a more dangerous virus than COVID-19. The BJP vaccine will eradicate the TMC virus in next year's assembly elections,'' he said. Elections to the 294-member assembly are likely to be held in April-May next year.

Terming the TMC the ''most undemocratic party'' the state has ever seen, Ghosh alleged that the ruling party's activists were terrorising BJP workers even though the TMC government's ''days are numbered''. ''Once we are voted to power, we will withdraw all false cases slapped against BJP workers and other opposition activists.

''But the TMC members who have tortured us will face the music. We will take stern action against them,'' he said. Mocking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's scheduled roadshow in Birbhum on December 29 days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's programme, Ghosh said the TMC should also follow the BJP's examples of good governance.

''The TMC is following the BJP by planning to organise a similar roadshow in Birbhum. They should also follow the Centre's examples of good governance. The TMC government does not allow the implementation of central schemes like PM Kisan Samman and Ayushman Bharat in West Bengal,'' he said. Reacting to Ghosh's virus comment, TMC secretary- general Partha Chatterjee said such remarks reflect the BJP's mindset.

''We don't want to comment on such remarks. This reflects BJP's mindset. The people of the state will give them a befitting reply,'' he said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's urban housing shortage rises 54 pc to 29 mn in 2018: Report

Indias urban housing shortage has risen 54 per cent to 29 million in 2018 from 18.78 million in 2012, based on the number of physically inadequately housed households, according to a research paper. According to the ICRIERs paper, titled Ho...

Brexit trade talks difficult as EU and UK still split on key issues

Britain and the European Union remained divided over competition and fishing on Wednesday as they tried to clinch a Brexit trade deal in time to avoid a turbulent split at the end of the year. Ireland said a deal was still possible before B...

Housing sales up 51 pc in Oct-Dec across 7 big cities : JLL India

Sales of residential properties are estimated to grow 51 percent across seven major cities during October-December compared with the previous quarter driven by festive demand, but demand is likely to fall 48 percent in 2020 due to the impac...

Ninety-year-old woman first in Switzerland to get COVID-19 shot

A 90-year-old woman in the canton of Lucerne on Wednesday became the first person in Switzerland to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus, as the Swiss military distributed a first instalment of 107,000 COVID-19 shots around the country...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020