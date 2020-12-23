TMC more dangerous virus than COVID-19, BJP vaccine to eradicate it: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday called the ruling Trinamool Congress a virus more dangerous than COVID-19 and said the saffron party will act as a vaccine to eradicate it in next year's assembly elections. Ghosh, while addressing a rally at Kulpi in South 24 Parganas district, said the party will withdraw all ''false'' cases slapped against BJP and other opposition workers if it comes to power in the state, but warned the TMC cadre of stern action for ''committing atrocities against political opponents''.

''The TMC is a more dangerous virus than COVID-19. The BJP vaccine will eradicate the TMC virus in next year's assembly elections,'' he said. Elections to the 294-member assembly are likely to be held in April-May next year.

Terming the TMC the ''most undemocratic party'' the state has ever seen, Ghosh alleged that the ruling party's activists were terrorising BJP workers even though the TMC government's ''days are numbered''. ''Once we are voted to power, we will withdraw all false cases slapped against BJP workers and other opposition activists.

''But the TMC members who have tortured us will face the music. We will take stern action against them,'' he said. Mocking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's scheduled roadshow in Birbhum on December 29 days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's programme, Ghosh said the TMC should also follow the BJP's examples of good governance.

''The TMC is following the BJP by planning to organise a similar roadshow in Birbhum. They should also follow the Centre's examples of good governance. The TMC government does not allow the implementation of central schemes like PM Kisan Samman and Ayushman Bharat in West Bengal,'' he said. Reacting to Ghosh's virus comment, TMC secretary- general Partha Chatterjee said such remarks reflect the BJP's mindset.

''We don't want to comment on such remarks. This reflects BJP's mindset. The people of the state will give them a befitting reply,'' he said..