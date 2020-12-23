Left Menu
Modi govt doing everything to restore grassroots democracy in J-K: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the recent conclusion of the District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir and said the Modi government is doing everything to restore the grassroots democracy in the union territory.

23-12-2020
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the recent conclusion of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir and said the Modi government is doing everything to restore the grassroots democracy in the union territory. In a series of tweets, Shah also thanked the people of Jammu and Kashmir for voting the BJP as the single largest party in the maiden DDC polls.

''The Modi government is doing everything possible to restore the grassroots democracy in Jammu & Kashmir. The recently held DDC polls for the first time in the history of J&K is the testimony of the same. The mass participation in these elections reflects people's faith in democracy,'' he tweeted. Congratulating the people of Jammu and Kashmir for ''such a great turnout'' in the DDC elections, the home minister applauded the efforts of the security forces and local administration for successfully conducting these multi-phased elections as this will further boost the morale and trust of people of the UT in democracy.

''I heartily thank our sisters and brothers of J&K for voting BJP as the single largest party in the District Development Council elections. BJP under the leadership of PM @narendramodi ji will continue to work relentlessly towards the prosperity and development of the J&K region,'' he said. The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), which among others includes the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, swept the DDC polls by winning 110 seats, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party by getting 74 seats and the maximum vote share in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

