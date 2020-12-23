Amit Shah congratulates people of J-K for great turnout in DDC polls

In the recently held District Development Council (DDC) polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for giving "such great turnout" in the first-ever district development council elections. "Congratulations to the people of J&K for such great turnout in DDC polls. I applaud the efforts of our security forces & local administration for successfully conducting these multi-phased elections. This will further boost the morale and trust of people of J&K in democracy," Shah tweeted.

The minister also assured that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will continue to favour the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "I heartily thank our sisters and brothers of J&K for voting BJP as the single largest party in the District Development Council elections. BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will continue to work relentlessly towards the prosperity and development of the J&K region," he said.

Assuring that the people of Jammu and Kashmir must retain their faith in democracy, the union home minister in a subsequent tweet said, "Modi government is doing everything possible to restore the grass root democracy in Jammu & Kashmir. The recently held DDC polls for the first time in the history of J&K is the testimony of the same. The mass participation in these elections reflects people's faith in democracy." The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), led by Farooq Abdullah, bagged 112 seats in the first-ever elections to the 288 District Development Councils (DDCs) while BJP emerged as the single-largest party winning 75 seats.

The PAGD comprises of seven parties- Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC), People's Democratic Party (PDP), Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen Shah's Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Front (PDF), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Javid Mustafa's Jammu and Kashmir People Movement (JKPM), Sajjad Lone's Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) and Muzaffar Shah's Awami National Conference. According to the tally by Jammu and Kashmir State Election Authority, NC won 67, PDP-27, PDF-2, CPIM-5, JKPM-3, JKPC-8 in the DDC elections which were held in eight phases. Congress secured 26 seats, Altaf Bukhari's Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party registered victory on 12 seats while Independent candidates won on 49 seats.

Other parties include Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) which won 2 seats while BSP secured one seat. (ANI)