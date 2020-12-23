Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Christmas spirit unaffected amid restrictions, curfew

According to the guidelines issued by Maharashtra government, prayer meetings in churches should be organised with attendance of maximum of 50 persons on the day of Christmas and the choir should have a maximum of 10 members.High Court lawyer Peter Ghadge, former President of Catholic Association of Nagpur, a lay organisation, welcomed the decision of the state government.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 20:12 IST
Maha: Christmas spirit unaffected amid restrictions, curfew

The coronavirus-induced state- wide night curfew hasn't dampened the Christmas cheer for many in Maharashtra as people feel it is only wise to celebrate the festival with caution. According to the guidelines issued by Maharashtra government, prayer meetings in churches should be organised with attendance of maximum of 50 persons on the day of Christmas and the choir should have a maximum of 10 members.

High Court lawyer Peter Ghadge, former President of Catholic Association of Nagpur, a lay organisation, welcomed the decision of the state government. A Catholic lay association, also referred to as Catholic Congress, is an association of lay Catholics aiming to discuss certain political or social issues from a Catholic perspective.

''At a personal level, of course you'd feel bad with all the restrictions but one must understand why the guidelines have come in place - for our safety.What the government is doing is for the welfare of people,'' he said. ''One has to control the situation right now and the curfew is only a step in that direction,'' Ghadge, 55, told PTI.

A night curfew, from 11 pm to 6 am, has been imposed in municipal corporation areas of Maharashtra from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure amid growing concerns over the new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain. Achamma Joseph, high school teacher at Mount Carmel Girls' High School, Nagpur, said the move would mean less interaction with parish members and guests, but something which is entirely understandable.

''It was a tradition for all of us to meet our friends after the midnight church service. We would exchange wishes and hugs. It won't be the same now, but then these are a few things that we can survive without this Christmas,'' Joseph said. The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has crossed 19 lakh.

Dr K V George, Scientist and Head Air pollution Control Division, CSIR- NEERI, feels the restriction on number of people attending church does not matter ''as the prayer and respect to the almighty is always everywhere.'' ''The arrival of Christ is celebrated with all, irrespective of people going and attending the church. Who will mute the celebration if it is within me? Celebration does not require permission of others and therefore restriction does not matter,'' George said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kosovo pins U.N. membership hopes on Biden presidency

Like many Kosovars, cattle seller Xhelal Terstena hopes incoming U.S. President Joe Biden will help the small Balkan countrys push for United Nations membership.Biden is respected in Kosovo for his active support of the 1999 NATO bombing of...

Keylong shivers at minus 7.7 deg Celsius in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradeshs Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub-zero temperature on Wednesday, the Meteorological Department said. The tribal district Lahaul-Spitis administrative centre Keylong remained the coldest place in the state at minus 7.7 degr...

Quake measuring magnitude 4.5 recorded in central Greece

An earthquake in central Greece with a preliminary reading of 4.5 magnitude was recorded 15 km east of the town of Nafpaktos, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said on Wednesday.The Institute said the quake was recorded at a depth of 12.7 km....

Another new coronavirus variant detected in UK - health minister

Britain has detected another new variant of the coronavirus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday. Weve detected two cases of another new variant of coronavirus here in the UK, he told a media briefing.He said both are contacts o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020