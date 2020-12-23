Left Menu
Dhankhar, wife offer prayers at Kalighat temple for 'violence-free Bengal'

Though Dhankhar did not refer to it during the day, he had earlier expressed his resolve to ensure a violence-free and free and fair assembly elections due in April-May next year.Performed puja along with Mrs Sudesh Dhankhar at Kalighat Kali Temple and prayed for peace, and well-being of people of the State.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 20:33 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh on Wednesday offered prayers at Kolkata's renowned Kalighat temple for a ''violence-free West Bengal''. Dhankhar told reporters outside the temple that being the 'Pratham Sevak' of West Bengal, he prayed for peace and prosperity of the land.

''I prayed to Ma Kali that there be no atmosphere of violence, every citizen is free from fear, human rights violations be stopped and may we feel happy with others' happiness and prosperity,'' he said. Though Dhankhar did not refer to it during the day, he had earlier expressed his resolve to ensure a violence-free and free and fair assembly elections due in April-May next year.

''Performed puja along with Mrs Sudesh Dhankhar at Kalighat Kali Temple and prayed for peace, and well-being of people of the State. Inspired and blessed. Prayed Maa Kaali to bestow her benign indulgence for non-violence and harmony in society where people have love for all,'' he tweeted..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

