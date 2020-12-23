Left Menu
Development News Edition

Couldn't have word with Shah, rues baul singer who fed Union home minister

BJP national general secretary Anupam Hazra, who had overseen the Shahs lunch programme at Dass residence, said in a Facebook post, The TMC woke up to the plight of Basudeb only after Amit Shah Ji had lunch and not in all these years.This shows the BJP takes the lead in spotting the poor people in society. If any poor family gets state government help after Amit Shah Ji has lunch at their home, there will be more such lunch programmes.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 22:18 IST
Couldn't have word with Shah, rues baul singer who fed Union home minister

Baul singer Basudeb Das on Wednesday rued he could not have a word with Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he left the poor folk artiste's Santiniketan home shortly after having lunch there on Sunday. Das, whom TMC Birbhum district chief Anubrata Mondal promised financial help from the West Bengal government, said he will attend Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rally in the district on December 29.

''I had a few things to tell to Amit Shah Ji, who is such a big person. I wanted to tell him about the condition of baul artistes and whether something could be done (to improve it). ''The state is already offering us help but whether there could be some central initiative. But most importantly, I wished to tell him about the financial difficulties I am facing to fund my daughter's higher education, who has recently passed MA,'' Das told reporters at the TMC office, with Mondal sitting beside him.

Das said he was happy to have Shah at his residence and savour the delicacies and listen to his baul song but was upset as he did not get a chance to speak to the Union home minister. ''Neither did any BJP leader get in touch with me after Amit Shah Ji left,'' he said.

Mondal said, ''BJP may have forgotten Basudeb Baul after that day but we are by their side 365 days. He will get financial support from the state government.'' Das said he had been regularly getting rice and wheat under the state government's free ration distribution for the poor during the lockdown period. BJP national general secretary Anupam Hazra, who had overseen the Shah's lunch programme at Das's residence, said in a Facebook post, ''The TMC woke up to the plight of Basudeb only after Amit Shah Ji had lunch and not in all these years.

This shows the BJP takes the lead in spotting the poor people in society.'' ''If any poor family gets state government help after Amit Shah Ji has lunch at their home, there will be more such lunch programmes. Also, we know after 2021 assembly polls, the same Basudeb Baul will share his experience of being lifted from his home by TMC,'' Hazra added. In a similar incident in November, local TMC leaders had met the members of a tribal family in Bankura district and offered them help after Shah had lunch at their residence.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN rights office criticizes Trump pardons of ex-contractors

The United Nations human rights office said on Wednesday that its deeply concerned by US President Donald Trumps pardons of four former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad that left more a dozen Iraqi civilians de...

Head of election monitoring group gunned down in Afghan capital

A prominent advocate of democracy in Afghanistan who headed an election monitoring organisation was gunned down on Wednesday in a Kabul neighbourhood, drawing widespread condemnation locally and internationally. Yousuf Rasheed, executive di...

Foundation work of Ayodhya temple to start in January

The foundation work of the Ayodhya temple will start in January, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra said on Wednesday. According to the trusts general secretary, Champat Rai, a retaining wall be built below the ground to p...

Amid shivering cold in Delhi, Sikh body donates 700 geysers to protesting farmers

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee DSGMC on Wednesday provided 700 water geysers to the farmers protesting against the Centres farm laws at the national capitals borders in the biting cold. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Harya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020