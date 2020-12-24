Left Menu
Development News Edition

Romania's parliament approves new government

Romanias parliament on Wednesday approved a new liberal government and prime minister, keeping out of power a left-leaning populist party that won most votes at a parliamentary election earlier this month.

PTI | Bucharest | Updated: 24-12-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 00:10 IST
Romania's parliament approves new government

Romania's parliament on Wednesday approved a new liberal government and prime minister, keeping out of power a left-leaning populist party that won most votes at a parliamentary election earlier this month. Some 260 lawmakers in Romania's 465-seat, two-chamber assembly on Wednesday voted for the new government, while 186 voted against.

Former investment banker and finance minister Florin Citu become the new prime minister at a time when Romania is struggling against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout. “I assure you that I will not deceive your trust,'' Citu told the parliament. “We will do everything we can to achieve the two objectives: to get over the health crisis as soon as possible and to get the economy back on its feet.” Citu had stints as an economist for the New Zealand central bank and the European Investment Bank before entering politics in 2016. He studied in the U.S.

He is from the ruling National Liberal Party (NLP) whose leader and former Prime Minister Ludovic Orban resigned in the wake of the Dec. 6 vote. Citu was backed by three more parties, giving him a majority in Romania's two-chamber parliament. The opposition Socialist Democratic Party (PSD) won the most votes in the election — around 30 per cent. But it could not muster support from more than half of lawmakers in the assembly to be able to form a government.

The PSD, which held power before the current administration, has faced accusations of populism and corruption that triggered months of street protests before the NLP took over a year ago..

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

Amazon to open two new operations facilities in Texas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq: Trump pardons for Baghdad Blackwater guards ‘contributes to impunity’ says UN rights office

OHCHR spokesperson Marta Hurtado, said in a statement on Wednesday that pardoning the four employees of private military company Blackwater, for their part in the killings that took place when they and other guards opened fire in Nisoor S...

Mexico to start COVID vaccinations as virus stretches hospitals

Mexico said it will begin inoculating health workers against COVID-19 on Thursday with the arrival of the first vaccines, as the government battles a sharp surge in infections that has pushed hospitals to their limits. President Andres Manu...

UK returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Odisha

A 34-year-old United Kingdom returnee has tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalised in the state capital, officials said on Wednesday. The man returned to the state on December 18 amid concerns over the detection of a mutated and more i...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shrug off Trump's stimulus threat; pound jumps on Brexit trade deal hopes

Stocks rose on Wednesday as investors waved away a threat by U.S. President Donald Trump not to sign a pandemic relief bill, while the British pound soared on rising expectations of a Brexit trade deal. In a video posted on Twitter, Trump s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020