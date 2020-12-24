Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump pardons former aides convicted during Mueller investigation, son-in-law's father

As Mr. Manaforts trial judge observed, prior to the Special Counsel investigation, Mr. Manafort had led an otherwise blameless life. Since May, Mr. Manafort has been released to home confinement as a result of COVID-19 concerns, it said.Today, President Trump granted a full and unconditional pardon to Roger Stone, Jr. President Trump had previously commuted Mr. Stones sentence in July of this year.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2020 07:53 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 07:53 IST
Trump pardons former aides convicted during Mueller investigation, son-in-law's father

US President Donald Trump has pardoned 29 individuals, including former aides convicted during the Robert Mueller investigations on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 elections and his son-in-law's father. Prominent among those pardoned on Wednesday include Roger Stone and Paul Manafort, who were convicted during the Robert Mueller investigations.

“Today, President Trump has issued a full and complete pardon to Paul Manafort, stemming from convictions prosecuted in the course of Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation, which was premised on the Russian collusion hoax. Mr. Manafort has already spent two years in prison, including a stretch of time in solitary confinement – treatment worse than what many of the most violent criminals receive,” the White House said. “As a result of blatant prosecutorial overreach, Mr. Manafort has endured years of unfair treatment and is one of the most prominent victims of what has been revealed to be perhaps the greatest witch hunt in American history. As Mr. Manafort’s trial judge observed, prior to the Special Counsel investigation, Mr. Manafort had led an 'otherwise blameless life.' Since May, Mr. Manafort has been released to home confinement as a result of COVID-19 concerns,” it said.

“Today, President Trump granted a full and unconditional pardon to Roger Stone, Jr. President Trump had previously commuted Mr. Stone’s sentence in July of this year. Mr. Stone is a 68-year-old man with numerous medical conditions,” the White House said. “Due to prosecutorial misconduct by Special Counsel Mueller’s team, Mr. Stone was treated very unfairly. He was subjected to a pre-dawn raid of his home, which the media conveniently captured on camera. Mr. Stone also faced potential political bias at his jury trial. Pardoning him will help to right the injustices he faced at the hands of the Mueller investigation,” it said.

Trump granted a full pardon to his son-in-law's father Charles Kushner, 66. ''Since completing his sentence in 2006, Mr. Kushner has been devoted to important philanthropic organisations and causes, such as Saint Barnabas Medical Center and United Cerebral Palsy. This record of reform and charity overshadows Mr. Kushner’s conviction and 2-year-sentence for preparing false tax returns, witness retaliation, and making false statements to the FEC,” said the White House.

The Hill newspaper reported that by pardoning Stone and Manafort, Trump has essentially undone the criminal ramifications for his associates who were ensnared in Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Earlier this month, Trump had pardoned 20 individuals and in November, he had pardoned former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

According to The Washington Post, Trump has discussed pardoning Steve Bannon, his former chief strategist, and Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer, and will issue dozens more before he leaves office..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vivo V20 2021 with SD730G goes on sale in India: Details Inside!

The Vivo V20 2021 has gone on sale in India via Amazon.in without any official announcement from the company. The new V-series smartphone was expected to launch early next year, but, surprisingly, it is listed on Amazon and ready to ship.Th...

Mexico reports 11,653 new COVID-19 cases

Mexico City Mexico, December 24 ANIXinhua Mexico reported 11,653 new COVID-19 cases and 816 more deaths on Wednesday, taking the national caseload to 1,350,079 and death toll to 120,311, said the health ministry.According to the Mexican gov...

Indian Navy begins preparations for Republic Day at Rajpath

By Manish Gupta Braving the cold, the Indian Navy personnel are preparing for the Republic Day parade in full swing, starting their practice in the wee hours every day and concluding it in the evening, at Rajpath.The morning walkers witness...

Politicians and vaccines: Set an example or cut in line?

As the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations trickled out across the US, many members of Congress lined up at the Capitol physicians office to get inoculated. President-elect Joe Biden got vaccinated, too, as did Vice President Mike Pence. B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020