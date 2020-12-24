Left Menu
Will not work with DMK in forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, says MK Alagiri

Months ahead of Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, ousted Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Alagiri, son of M Karunanidhi, on Thursday, said that he will not work with DMK in the forthcoming polls.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 24-12-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 13:51 IST
Ex- DMK leader MK Alagiri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Months ahead of Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, ousted Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Alagiri, son of M Karunanidhi, on Thursday, said that he will not work with DMK in the forthcoming polls. Speaking to media after visiting his mother at the family's residence in Gopalapuram, Chennai, Alagiri said he will meet his supporters on January 3, 2021, and will take decisions regarding his future according to their wishes.

"There is no chance of working with DMK. I will have a meeting with my supporters on January 3 and will take a decision according to their wish," he said. When asked about any future plans for a possible coalition between him and Rajinikant's party for the forthcoming elections, Alagiri said nothing is decided as of yet.

"We have not yet decided things on Rajinikanth. He is not in Chennai, and if he comes to Chennai, I'll meet him," he added. Rajinikanth is expected to launch a political party in January 2021. Actor-turned-politician's political advisor Tamilaruvi Manian had said their party will fight on all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections.

Alagiri, a former Union Minister, is the elder brother of MK Stalin, who is the President of DMK. Alagiri was expelled from the party by his father in 2014 at the height of a succession crisis between him and Stalin. (ANI)

