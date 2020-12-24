Left Menu
BJP worker killed by police in Siliguri : Patel

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday paid homage to BJP worker Ulen Roy and alleged that the police killed Roy in Siliguri during a rally held in north Bengal earlier this month.

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 24-12-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 16:57 IST
Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday paid homage to BJP worker Ulen Roy and alleged that the police killed Roy in Siliguri during a rally held in north Bengal earlier this month. The union culture and tourism minister visited Roy's home at Mengara village and spoke to his family.

His family has demanded investigation into the killing, the union minister said. On Wednesday Patel visited Dhupguri and participated in a bike rally. He had later there and visited various houses and met people of the locality along with other BJP leaders.

He spoke to the people about the developmental work being carried out by the Centre and gave them booklets regarding it. The state government, Patel alleged, is using the central funds to carry out various projects and is taking all the credit.

Referring to the tourism sector in the state, Patel said apart from Darjeeling and the Sundarbans there are other places in Bengal where it can be developed. Some local party leaders and workers handed over a memorandum to him seeking that Dhupguri be made a sub-division.

