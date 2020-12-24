Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP dares Rahul for debate on what Congress & Modi govt have done for farmers

The BJP on Thursday challenged Rahul Gandhi for an open debate on what the Congress did for farmers welfare when in power and what the Modi government has done for them, as it rejected his allegations against the Centre as baseless and illogical.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 18:35 IST
BJP dares Rahul for debate on what Congress & Modi govt have done for farmers

The BJP on Thursday challenged Rahul Gandhi for an open debate on what the Congress did for farmers' welfare when in power and what the Modi government has done for them, as it rejected his allegations against the Centre as ''baseless and illogical''. Union minister Prakash Javadekar accused the Congress of ignoring farmers' interests and keeping them poor to ensure cheap grain prices, and asserted that the Modi government empowered them by implementing the Swaminathan commission report to give them remunerative price through MSP.

The BJP leader noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer Rs 18,000 crore to nine crore farmers on Friday, taking to a total of Rs 1.20 lakh crore the amount of money it has directly credited to their bank accounts so far. ''This is merely the beginning. It will continue for 10 years and the total scheme is of Rs seven lakh crore,'' he said, noting that the all the Congress did when it was in power was to waive their loans amounting to Rs 53,000 crore.

This money was not given to farmers but to banks against their loans, he noted. ''I challenge the Congress and Rahul Gandhi for an open debate. I will prove how the Congress always ignored farmers' interests and how Modi empowered them. Farmers always demanded remunerative price for their produce but the Congress never did so,'' he added. The opposition party has been ''unmasked'' as it has become clear and it and its allies have been using farmers' shoulders to fire at the government and have been ''instigating'' them, he alleged.

Gandhi had alleged earlier in the day that there is ''no democracy in India'' and it exists ''only in imagination''. A Congress delegation met President Ram Nath Kovind and demanded a joint session of Parliament to repeal the Centre's three agri laws. ''The farmers (camping at Delhi borders) would not return till these laws are repealed. The government should convene a joint session of Parliament and repeal these laws,'' he told reporters after meeting the president.

Javadekar made light of Gandhi's demand for a session, saying when Parliament is in session, Congress members obstruct and do not take part in a debate. He said the government's doors are always open for dialogue with agitating farmers, and it is confident that a solution will emerge. At a briefing at the BJP headquarters, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi took a swipe at Gandhi by calling him ''perpetually young, disenchanted, frustrated and agitated'' and said his ''baseless and illogical'' broadside against the government was in line with his nature.

In a counterattack on the Congress leader over his charge that the government invariably dubs its critics as ''anti-national'', Trivedi said the opposition party had levelled a case of ''treason'' against former prime minister Charan Singh, a noted leader of farmers, and jailed him as well. BJP stalwart and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had also been levelled with a similar charge by the party, he said. He asked why Gandhi is not agitating for farmers in Kerala as the state from where he is an MP does not have the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee Act. ''This cannot be accepted what is good in Kerala is bad in Delhi,'' he said, noting that food processing giants such as Nestle and Pepsico have been present in Punjab for many years.

Farmers in other states should also benefit from similar private interventions in the farm market, he said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SolarWinds updates flagship software in bid to block second hacking group

SolarWinds Corp said on Thursday it had released an update to fix the vulnerabilities in its flagship network management software, Orion, following the discovery of a second set of hackers that targeted the companys products.SolarWinds, whi...

CJI Bobde worships at Lord Balaji's shrine in Tirumala

Chief Justice of India CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde offered worship at Lord Venkateswaras shrine at Tirumala near here on Thursday on the eve of the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi, a temple official said. The Justice had visited the shrine in Novem...

Zarif dismisses Trump tweet that Iran was behind attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Irans foreign minister on Thursday dismissed U.S. President Donald Trumps allegations that Tehran was behind the recent rocket attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.Putting your own citizens at risk abroad wont divert attention from catastr...

India, Croatia reiterate commitment to open, free and stable Indo-Pacific region

V Muraleedharan, Minister of State MoS for External Affairs, and Frano Matusic, Croatian State Secretary for Political Affairs, exchanged views on developments in the Indo-Pacific region and reiterated their commitment to an open, free and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020