Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government events to start with "worship of daughters" in MP

Chouhan had announced on August 15 that all official programmes in the state will begin with betiyon ki puja worship of daughters.As per the announcement by the chief minister, the state government has decided to start all official programmes by performing betiyon ki puja, an order issued by the general administration departments deputy secretary DK Nagengra said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-12-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 22:38 IST
Government events to start with "worship of daughters" in MP

All government programmes in Madhya Pradesh will now begin with ''worship of daughters'' in keeping with an announcement made by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan four months ago, officials said on Thursday. Chouhan had announced on August 15 that all official programmes in the state will begin with ''betiyon ki puja'' (''worship of daughters'').

As per the announcement by the chief minister, the state government has decided to start all official programmes by performing betiyon ki puja, an order issued by the general administration departments deputy secretary DK Nagengra said. Since Chouhan assumed office (he is in his 4th term), he launched a number of schemes for the welfare of girls.

These included Laadli Laxmi Yojna, a scheme later emulated by other states, and ''Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'' (save and educate girls). State BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said ''worship of daughters'' is a practice that existed in earlier party governments also.

Basically, it is an attempt to raise awareness about welfare of girls for which the state government has launched a number of schemes, Agrawal said. However, state Congress media cell vice-chairman Bhupendra Gupta termed it as a drama to divert peoples attention from real issues like crime against women, human trafficking, inflation, COVID-19 and rising prices of petroleum products, among others.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

Aliye Berger: Google honors Turkish artist on her 117th birthday

S.Korea to import J&J, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 16 mln people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC plans to protect its state poll officials from possible harassment for holding objective polls

Seeking to insulate its election officers especially the state chief electoral officers from possible harassment for holding objective polls, the Election Commission plans to write to the government saying no action should be taken against ...

Mining firm TCC moves Virgin Islands court for enforcement of $5.9 penalty against Pakistan

Mining firm Tethyan Cooper Company has approached the High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands for the enforcement of the USD 5.97 billion penalty imposed by an international tribunal against Pakistan in the Reko Diq case, a medi...

Dry run for COVID vaccine on Dec 28,29 in two Punjab districts

The Centre has chosen Punjab to conduct a dry run of COVID-19 vaccine on December 28 and 29, state Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said here on Thursday. The districts of Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar have been selected for the...

1,206 passengers arrive in Mumbai from Europe, Middle-East

As many as 1,206 passengers landed at the Mumbai international airport from Europe and the Middle- East on Thursday and 788 of them were quarantined in the city, a civic official said. A total of 14 flights from these two regions landed dur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020