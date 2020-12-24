Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha Congress flays detention of party leaders in Delhi

The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday condemned the detention of party MPs and leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, by the Delhi Police and reaffirmed its support to the agitating farmers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 23:53 IST
Maha Congress flays detention of party leaders in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday condemned the detention of party MPs and leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, by the Delhi Police and reaffirmed its support to the agitating farmers. State Congress president Balasaheb Thoratsaid ''autocracy'' of the Modi government was a threat to democracy.

''The Modi government detained Congress leaders who were raising their voice in support of farmers. We not only condemn the detention, but reiterate our commitment to stand by the farmers,'' said Thorat, who is also the revenue minister of Maharashtra. Congress leaders staged a protest outside the party headquarters in New Delhi after they were prevented from marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Congress MPs and leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained by the Delhi Police and released later. Maharashtra women and child development minister Yashomati Thakursaid the NDA government was scared of the Congress.

''What is unconstitutional in meeting the President of India to hand over a memorandum to him on behalf of the party?'' she asked. ''Detaining party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders amounted to dictatorship,'' she said.

Thakur, who is the MPCC working president, said party leader Rahul Gandhi had submitted to the President a memorandum signed by two crore farmers against the new farm laws. Rahul Gandhi along with Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met President Ram Nath Kovind and handed over to him the memorandum signed by two crore farmers seeking withdrawal of the three legislations.

Thakursaid the ''black laws'' need to be withdrawn at the earliest..

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

Aliye Berger: Google honors Turkish artist on her 117th birthday

S.Korea to import J&J, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 16 mln people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC plans to protect its state poll officials from possible harassment for holding objective polls

Seeking to insulate its election officers especially the state chief electoral officers from possible harassment for holding objective polls, the Election Commission plans to write to the government saying no action should be taken against ...

Mining firm TCC moves Virgin Islands court for enforcement of $5.9 penalty against Pakistan

Mining firm Tethyan Cooper Company has approached the High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands for the enforcement of the USD 5.97 billion penalty imposed by an international tribunal against Pakistan in the Reko Diq case, a medi...

Dry run for COVID vaccine on Dec 28,29 in two Punjab districts

The Centre has chosen Punjab to conduct a dry run of COVID-19 vaccine on December 28 and 29, state Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said here on Thursday. The districts of Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar have been selected for the...

1,206 passengers arrive in Mumbai from Europe, Middle-East

As many as 1,206 passengers landed at the Mumbai international airport from Europe and the Middle- East on Thursday and 788 of them were quarantined in the city, a civic official said. A total of 14 flights from these two regions landed dur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020