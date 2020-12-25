Mamata attends Christmas services at Kolkata church, greets people

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted the people on Christmas after attending services at a church in the city on Thursday. Banerjee attended Christmas services at the Cathedral of The Most Holy Rosary in Kolkata and interacted with the people.

''The beauty of Bengal is that we celebrate all festivals, spreading peace, joy, and happiness. Christmas festivities have already started everywhere in great spirit,'' she said. ''Merry Christmas to all of you once again,'' she added.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also greeted the people of the state on Christmas. ''Let's spread message of peace and joy and illuminate lives of others,'' he said.

The governor said Opposition leader in state assembly Abdul Mannan and minister Firhad Hakim met him at Raj Bhavan separately to greet him on Christmas..