BJP leaders acting as chowkidars of big corporates: Rajbhar

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar has alleged that the ruling BJP was acting as the chowkidar of big corporates.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 25-12-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 12:39 IST
Image Credit: IANS

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar has alleged that the ruling BJP was acting as the ''chowkidar'' of big corporates. ''BJP is the Bharatiya Jhoot Party. It is not the chowkidar of farmers but its leaders are acting as chowkidars of Adani and Ambani,'' Rajbhar told reporters in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

His comments came amid protests by farmers on various border points of Delhi against the Centre's three farm laws. The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Alleging that the poor, weaker sections of society, backwards and minorities are being made ''poorer'' in the name of COVID-19, the SBSP president said fear of the pandemic is not seen during elections, but discussions start once the elections come to an end. He also wondered as to how 98 per cent of the people infected with the virus recovered when there is no vaccine yet. ''We do not believe in the corona. Cold and cough are very old diseases,'' Rajbhar said.

