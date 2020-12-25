Left Menu
Come forward for talks, govt ready for all possible amendments: Rajnath Singh to farmers

Appealing to protesting farmers to come forward for discussions on farm laws, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the government will amend the legislations if they are not found beneficial. Singh appealed to all protesting farmers to come forward for discussions on the farm laws.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 13:18 IST
Addressing a rally at Dwarka in the national capital, Singh said he himself is a farmers' son and assured that the Modi government ''will never do anything which is not in the interest of the farmers''. Image Credit: Twitter (@rajnathsingh)

Appealing to protesting farmers to come forward for discussions on farm laws, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the government will amend the legislation if they are not found beneficial. Describing the protesting farmers as his own people, Singh said, ''Those who are sitting on dharna are farmers and are born to farmers' families. We have a lot of respect for them.'' Addressing a rally at Dwarka in the national capital, Singh said he himself is a farmers' son and assured that the Modi government ''will never do anything which is not in the interest of the farmers''.

Requesting the farmers to try the new Agri laws as an experiment, the former BJP president said if these are not found beneficial, the government would bring all necessary amendments. ''Let farm laws be implemented for a year or two. Let's try this as an experiment, and if found not beneficial for farmers, the government will be ready for all possible amendments,'' Singh said.

Underlining that all problems can be resolved through dialogue, Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants talks with farmers to continue, and therefore, the government has extended an invitation to them. Singh appealed to all protesting farmers to come forward for discussions on the farm laws.

