Prez on 3-day Diu visit; to lay foundation stones of projects

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday arrived in the Union Territory of Diu for a three-day visit, said, officials. The president, who was accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind, inaugurated the newly constructed circuit house on Jalandhar beach here in the afternoon, an official said.

As per the itinerary released by Diu administration, Kovind would offer prayers at Gangeshwar Mahadev Temple and lay foundation stones for various projects on Saturday morning. ''In the evening, he will inaugurate a food court and a memorial dedicated to INS Khukri, a frigate of the Indian Navy that sunk off the coast of Diu. On Sunday morning, he will visit Ghoghla beach, and in the evening visit Diu Fort and watch a light and sound show there,'' an official said.

He would leave for Delhi on Monday morning, the official added.