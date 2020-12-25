UP Cong to commence 'Gai Bachao Kisan Bachao' padyatra from tomorrow

The Uttar Pradesh Congress will take out ''Gai Bachao Kisan Bachao'' padyatra from Saturday in different districts of Bundelkhand region to highlight alleged mismanagement in 'gaushalas' under the state government. The party has alleged that a day before the padyatra, its senior leaders including national secretary Rohit Choudhary and former MP Pradeep Jain Aditya were put under house arrest in Jhansi on Friday.

''There is utter mismanagement in the 'gaushalas' of the state. There is no arrangement of fodder and water for the cattle there,'' national secretary of the Congress, Dhiraj Gurjar said here. ''The cows are dying in the gaushalas, the Yogi (Adityanath) government is not sheltering cows but they are being killed. The reports coming from different districts are heart-rending. Yogi Adityanath will have to do penance for this,'' Gurjar said.

The six-day long padyatra which will start from Saujana Gaushala in Lalitpur district on Saturday will culminate at Mandakini river in Chitrakoot district where 'tarpan'' (religious rites) will be performed for the cows that died due to ''mismanagement'' of the state government..