No confidence in what Central govt says on farm issues: Yechury

Modi on Friday squarely blamed those with political agenda for the deadlock in the governments talks with the protesting farmers and said genuine apprehensions about MSP guarantee have got overshadowed by unrelated issues such as the release of those accused of violence and making highways toll-free.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 00:40 IST
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday said there is ''no confidence'' in the words of the BJP-led government, even as the Centre promised that talks with farmers on the three contentious agri laws would continue. Yechury's remarks came in reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement at an event on Friday in which he said the government was ready for discussions on all issues with farmers with an open mind. ''There is no confidence in Modi government’s assurances for discussions with farmers since these bills were passed without any prior discussion and by preventing a vote in the House. No confidence in whatever they say. PM claimed today that some monies had been released. But this is part of a pre-poll ongoing scheme!'' Yechury said in a tweet. Modi on Friday squarely blamed those with political agenda for the deadlock in the government's talks with the protesting farmers and said genuine apprehensions about MSP guarantee have got overshadowed by unrelated issues such as the release of those accused of violence and making highways toll-free. While putting up a strong defence of the three new farm laws, Modi said the Centre was willing to resume the dialogue on all farmer-related issues, even with those staunchly opposed to his government as long as the talks are based on ''issues, facts and logic''.

In an apparent attack on the Left parties, Modi said, ''Parties which are missing APMC-mandis nowadays, but repeatedly forget that there are no APMC-mandis in Kerala. And these people never agitate in Kerala''. ''PM asking why no protests in Kerala! But there are big protests in Kerala. The state government’s decision to call a special session of the assembly to reject these bills is not being permitted by the governor. This is blatantly unconstitutional. ''PM claimed that they are implementing an MSP 50% over input costs - a complete untruth. Swaminathan Commission recommended C2 + 50% as MSP, government at best gives A2 + 50%, at least 30% less!'' Yechury said on Twitter.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

