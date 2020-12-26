Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will bury you 10 feet in the ground: Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns mafia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday warned mafia and asked them to leave the state else he will "bury" them in 10 feet deep in the ground.

ANI | Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-12-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 09:21 IST
Will bury you 10 feet in the ground: Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns mafia
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday warned mafia and asked them to leave the state else he will "bury" them in 10 feet deep in the ground. "I am in a dangerous mood nowadays. I will not spare those who are involved in illegal activities,"said Chouhan at an event in Hoshangabad District yesterday.

"Leave, Madhya Pradesh, otherwise, I will bury you 10 feet deep and no one will know about your whereabouts," he added. Defining good governance, Chouhan said, "it means ensuring that the benefits of government services reach the public with a fixed time frame without any bribe".

Earlier this month, the Indore Municipal Corporation had demolished several illegal constructions of criminals in the Khajrana and Kabutar Khana areas under an anti-encroachment drive. (ANI)

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Reuters Odd News Summary

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Saints' Kamara scores six rushing TDs, equals single game record

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara tied the National Football League NFL record for rushing touchdowns in a single game when he crossed the line six times in the Saints 52-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.Kamara equalled t...

Maha: Coronavirus claimed 312 cops, infected 28,500 in 2020 By Dnyanesh Chavan

Mumbai, Dec 26 PTIA poignant video which went viral in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic summed up the year for the police force in Mumbai and Maharashtra. It showed a child pleading with his policeman father, who is leaving house for ...

Will bury you 10 feet in the ground: Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns mafia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday warned mafia and asked them to leave the state else he will bury them in 10 feet deep in the ground. I am in a dangerous mood nowadays. I will not spare those who are involved in...

MNS workers allegedly vandalise Amazon warehouse in Pune

An FIR First Information Report has been registered on Friday allegedly against 8 to 10 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS workers for vandalising Amazons Godown in Pune, police said. MNS workers allegedly vandalised godown of Amazon based ware...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020