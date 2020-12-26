Left Menu
Development News Edition

4G internet ban in J-K extended till January 8; Ganderbal, Udhampur exempted

The ban on 4G internet in Jammu and Kashmir has been extended till January 8, said an order issued by the Union Territory's administration on Friday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-12-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 10:03 IST
4G internet ban in J-K extended till January 8; Ganderbal, Udhampur exempted
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The ban on 4G internet in Jammu and Kashmir has been extended till January 8, said an order issued by the Union Territory's administration on Friday. "The internet speed shall be continued to be restricted to 2G, except the districts of Ganderbal and Udhampur, where mobile internet connectivity shall be continued to be made available without any speed-related restrictions," said a statement issued by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The aforesaid directions shall be effective December 26, 2020 and remain in force till January 8, 2021, unless modified earlier," it further said. There were credible inputs that a large number of terrorists were trying to infiltrate from across the border, the order said while adding that curbs on high-speed internet had obstructed the attempts.

The adminstration cited the recently held Panchayat elections that saw participation by political parties, and said that it had gone down well with the "elements inimical to public peace and tranquility". "The successful conduct of the recently concluded election, which witnessed participation of political parties across the spectrum and large scale voter turnout, has not gone down well with the elements inimical to public peace and tranquillity, as apparent from the multiple incidents of hurling of grenades by terrorists since the conclusion of the election process, targeting civilians/police personnel/security forces and the encounter with security forces," the order stated.

Mobile internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year, in view of security concerns in the region after Article 370 was abrogated by the Central government. The Central government also bifurcated the former State into Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The new UTs came into being on October 31. (ANI)

Also Read: 3 CRPF jawans injured in grenade attack in J-K's Ganderbal

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Maha's Aurangabad

A woman, who had returned to Aurangabad in Maharashtra from the UK in the last few weeks, has tested coronavirus positive, officials said on Saturday. The woman is among the 44 persons who arrived in the district from the UK after November ...

Sports News Roundup: NHL plans to have Canadian teams play in home venues; NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NHL plans to have Canadian teams play in home venuesThe NHL anticipates the leagues Canadian teams will be able to play games in their home venues when the season starts on Jan. 13. On th...

Delhi CP instructs police to avoid setting up non-permanent police pickets during peak hours

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has instructed his force to avoid setting up non-permanent police pickets using barricades during peak hours as it leads to traffic jams and hampers movement of emergency vehicles. According to an of...

4 killed in road accident in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 26 PTI Four people died and onesustained serious injuries on Friday after they were hit by atruck while waiting to board an autorickshaw at Mominpet inVikarabad district, police saidFour people died on the spot. One woman was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020