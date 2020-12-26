Left Menu
Maha: 11 held during raid at hookah parlour in Kalyan

At least 100 people were taken into custody, of which 11 were arrested during a raid at an illegal hookah parlour in Kalyan city of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Saturday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-12-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 16:54 IST
At least 100 people were taken into custody, of which 11 were arrested during a raid at an illegal hookah parlour in Kalyan city of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday. Based on a complaint, the Kalyan unit of the Thane city crime branch raided a hookah parlour late on Friday night, senior inspector Sanju John said.

Officials found as many as 100 people violating the night curfew and consuming hookah at the joint, the official said. The police rounded up the customers, who were later let off, and arrested 11 persons, including the owner and staff of the parlour, he said.

An offence under various sections of the IPC and Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) has been registered with the Khadakpada police of Kalyan division, the official said, adding that the local police are probing the case..

