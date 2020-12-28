Left Menu
Pakistan opposition parties hold massive rallies on Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary

Leaders of Pakistans Opposition alliance held massive rallies against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government in Sindh province on Sunday, marking the 13th death anniversary of former premier Benazir Bhutto.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 28-12-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 00:57 IST
Leaders of Pakistan's Opposition alliance held massive rallies against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government in Sindh province on Sunday, marking the 13th death anniversary of former premier Benazir Bhutto. Speaking at a public meeting in Benazir's hometown, Larkana, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto said the opposition parties have united to rescue Pakistan from the inefficient Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Bilawal, Benazir's eldest son, said the people of Pakistan must similarly unite to save the country. Addressing a rally virtually, former president and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari said his wife, Benazir, had always hoped that the PPP would continue to flight for justice.

Zardari said Benazir's death anniversary is the day for 'red salute', a fitting tribute to the party members. ''I want to ask you not to worry so much; they (the PTI government) have little time left. They will fall due to their own weight,'' the PPP leader told the supporters.

News channels showed large crowds gathered at the rallies. Benazir's mausoleum, where she was buried next to her father, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was seen teeming with PPP supporters. Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressed a rally in Garhi Khuda Baksh, near Benazir's mausoleum.

Maryam said Imran Khan was not fighting the PDM but against 220 million people of Pakistan. ''Your war is not with PDM but with the 220 million people of Pakistan whom you have struck like lightning,'' Maryam said.

The PDM - an alliance of 11 Opposition parties - has been formed against the Pakistan Army's interference in politics and installing ''puppet'' Prime Minister Khan through a manipulated election. Khan faces a serious challenge as the PDM set a January 31 deadline for him to step down or face a ''Long March'' to Islamabad.

The PDM has held massive rallies in major cities to seek Khan's ouster and press the powerful military to stop interfering in politics. The Pakistan Army has denied meddling in politics. Khan also denies that the Army helped him win the election in 2018. Two-time prime minister Benazir Bhutto was shot during an election rally in Rawalpindi in 2007. She died days later in hospital.

Tehreek-e-Taliban, a radical terrorist organisation was believed to have ordered here killing. Benazir in 1988 had become the first woman to head a democratic government in a Muslim-majority state..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

