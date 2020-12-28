Left Menu
Congress observes 136th Foundation Day, slams Centre over farmers' protest

Indian National Congress (INC), the oldest political party of the country observed its 136th Foundation Day on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi/ Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 28-12-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 12:21 IST
Indian National Congress observed 136th Foundation Day on Monday. (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Indian National Congress (INC), the oldest political party of the country observed its 136th Foundation Day on Monday. Senior Congress leader AK Antony hoisted Congress flag at the party headquarters to mark its 136th Foundation Day. All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi was also present here.

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has organised celebrations at Indira Bhavan at KPCC headquarters Thiruvananthapuram to mark the day. KPCC President Mullapally Ramachandran hoisted the tricolour. All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Tariq Anwar attended the celebrations.

While addressing party workers KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran said this moment will help the party workers to understand the greatness of Congress. "After independence Congress has created India from zero. Through the Green Revolution, India became self-sufficient in food production. Congress party always supported farmers. Now the fascist Prime Minister Narendra Modi is selling all public sector enterprises envisaged by Jawaharlal Nehru. The central government is pledging the agriculture sector to corporate. The farmers of the country are protesting against the government," Ramachandran said.

"We should stand with farmers protesting in our country," he added. Congress is analysing the party's defeat in local body elections. Party will come back in the next election, he further said. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

