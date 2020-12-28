Attack on BJP leaders in Punjab failure of state govt: party leader Avinash Rai Khanna

Shimla, Dec 28 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna on Monday said the alleged attack on his party leaders in Punjab was a failure of the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government as maintaining law and order in the state is his responsibility. Some farmers had allegedly disrupted an event organised to observe the birth anniversary of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Punjab's Bathinda and ransacked a makeshift venue prepared by the BJP's district unit on Friday. A few weeks back, BJP president Ashwani Sharma's car had allegedly been attacked by a group of farmers in Hoshiarpur. Khanna said he did not hold the agitated farmers for the attack and asserted that the state government failed to maintain law and order. ''It (the attack) is the government's failure as law and order is a state subject,'' the The BJP president of Punjab told reporters here. Asked to comment on Akali Dal severing ties with the BJP over the recent farm laws in Punjab, Khanna said his party workers had been demanding for long that it contest election in the state on its own. Khanna said the BJP would now contest the upcoming coming elections on all the 117 assembly as well as 13 Lok Sabha seats, which would give the party an opportunity to expand its base in Punjab. In reply to a question, Khanna said the Union government had not taken the farmers' agitation lightly and that is why it has held several meetings with the agitated farmers. The former BJP state president further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself stated six times that the minimum support price (MSP) would not be withdrawn but the farmers are being misled. Khanna said be it erstwhile Atal Bihari Vajpayee or the current Narendra Modi government, the BJP government has brought several schemes for the benefit of the farmers. Earlier Kisan credit card, soil health card and kisan nidhi were introduced and now the Modi government has brought the three farm laws for the benefits of the farmers, he said. Khanna, who is also the in-charge of the party's affairs in Himachal Pradesh, said whatever shortcomings are there in the state unit, they will be removed and the BJP would definitely form the government in 2022.