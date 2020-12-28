On its Foundation Day, Cong takes out 'Tiranga Yatra' in Dehradun

The Congress's Uttarakhand unit took out a 'Tiranga Yatra' (tricolour march) here on Monday on the 136th Foundation Day of the party. Carrying the tricolour in their hands, hundreds of Congress workers led by state unit president Pritam Singh marched through busy streets of the city, including Astley Hall, Clock Tower and Darshan Lal Chowk.

Addressing party workers before the march started, Singh said those who are talking about nationalism today have made no contribution to the country's freedom movement. He said if leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Subhash Chandra Bose gave India its freedom, Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation of the 21st-century India.

Singh said the country can never forget the sacrifices made by former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. Blaming the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for the plight of farmers who are out on streets agitating against the Centre's farm laws, Singh said the Congress which gave the slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' stands with the farmers in their struggle.