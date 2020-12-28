Left Menu
Development News Edition

On its Foundation Day, Cong takes out 'Tiranga Yatra' in Dehradun

Blaming the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for the plight of farmers who are out on streets agitating against the Centres farm laws, Singh said the Congress which gave the slogan of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan stands with the farmers in their struggle.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 28-12-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 17:50 IST
On its Foundation Day, Cong takes out 'Tiranga Yatra' in Dehradun

The Congress's Uttarakhand unit took out a 'Tiranga Yatra' (tricolour march) here on Monday on the 136th Foundation Day of the party. Carrying the tricolour in their hands, hundreds of Congress workers led by state unit president Pritam Singh marched through busy streets of the city, including Astley Hall, Clock Tower and Darshan Lal Chowk.

Addressing party workers before the march started, Singh said those who are talking about nationalism today have made no contribution to the country's freedom movement. He said if leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Subhash Chandra Bose gave India its freedom, Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation of the 21st-century India.

Singh said the country can never forget the sacrifices made by former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. Blaming the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for the plight of farmers who are out on streets agitating against the Centre's farm laws, Singh said the Congress which gave the slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' stands with the farmers in their struggle.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Indonesia bans foreign visitors for 2 weeks over new coronavirus variant

International visitors will be barred from entering Indonesia for a two-week period to try to keep out a new potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus, its foreign minister Retno Marsudi said on Monday. The new regulation, effe...

Amid new virus strain scare, TN CM appeals public to compulsorily wear face masks

Amid fears following the detection of a new, more virulent variant of COVID-19 in the UK, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday insisted on the use of face masks, saying it has turned out to be an effective preventive mechanism against the co...

Post 'Shakuntala Devi' success, Anu Menon, Abundantia Entertainment to collaborate again for murder mystery

Bollywood director Anu Menon and Abundantia Entertainment announced on Monday that after their collaboration for the much appraised Shakuntala Devi, they will once again collaborate for a new film. Director Anu Menon will once again be join...

Cashaa, United Multistate Cooperative Society launch crypto bank

Fintech firm Cashaa and United Multistate Credit Cooperative Society on Monday launched a crypto bank that allows users to transact in cryptocurrency and fiat from one account. The partnership will enable Cashaa to access Uniteds regulatory...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020