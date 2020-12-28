Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Cong leaders sit on day-long fast after Sandesh Yatra stopped by police

Lallu, who sat on a day-long fast at the Congress headquarters over the incident, said, Workers and leaders were trying to take out the Congress Sandesh Yatra on the occasion of the partys foundation day and reach the Gandhi statue, but police did not allow it. The party alleged that police stopped Lallu and others at the Congress headquarters from going to Hazratganj.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:38 IST
UP Cong leaders sit on day-long fast after Sandesh Yatra stopped by police

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Monday alleged that police stopped party leaders and him from paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue here on the occasion of the Congress' 136th foundation day. However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Somen Burma said Congress leader Lallu was asked to go with only four others to pay tributes at the Gandhi statue in Hazratganj.

He did not agree, and since there is no permission to move in large numbers because of COVID-19, they were stopped, the DCP said. Lallu, who sat on a day-long fast at the Congress' headquarters over the incident, said, ''Workers and leaders were trying to take out the 'Congress Sandesh Yatra' on the occasion of the party's foundation day and reach the Gandhi statue, but police did not allow it.'' The party alleged that police stopped Lallu and others at the Congress headquarters from going to Hazratganj. There was also a spat between police and Lallu, when he asked if the government would not allow him to put a garland around the Gandhi statue, the Congress claimed.

In a tweet, Lallu said, ''Was going to offer flowers at the Gandhi statue on the occasion of foundation day but the arrogant UP government stopped me by deploying police force.'' ''In the country of Gandhiji, we cannot offer flowers on the statue of Gandhiji. What kind of democracy is this. There is an undeclared emergency in UP. We will fast,'' he said. Later in a statement issued here by the UP Congress, Lallu said, ''Today some anti-democratic powers are trying to crush the Constitution and constitutional institutions. If someone raises his voice for his rights, he is sent to jail. The Yogi Adityanath government is murdering democracy and violating constitutional rights.'' ''The (UP) Chief Minister makes a photo of him feeding cows with 'gurh' (jaggery), 'chana' (gram) and 'roti' viral. But the reality is that because of corruption, the cows are dying of hunger and cold,'' he said. The UP Congress chief also said that when the party took out 'Gai Bachao-Kisan Bachao' padyatra, the state police stopped it and arrested the party workers. ''The police have brought me from Lalitpur to my Lucknow residence, and has put up a heavy cordon,'' he said in the statement. PTI SAB NAV SRY

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-EU's marathon COVID vaccination drive off to uneven start

The EU campaign to vaccinate Europeans against COVID-19 has got off to an uneven start in what will be a marathon effort to administer shots to enough of the blocs 450 million people to defeat the viral pandemic.The vaccination drive kicked...

Russia labels veteran rights activist, four others, media 'foreign agents'

Russias Ministry of Justice added five people, including veteran rights activist Lev Ponomaryov, to its list of media foreign agents on Monday, the first time individuals have been targeted under legislation used against media outlets. Russ...

Railways should gear up to ensure all last-mile connectivity in DFC: Goyal

Railways should gear up to ensure all last-mile connectivity as it speeds up the problem progress of DFCs in the country.This was said by Shri Piyush Goyal Minister for Railways and Commerce Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food Public Dis...

Vaccine overdose puts German care workers in hospital

Germanys COVID-19 vaccination campaign has been overshadowed by a mishap in the north where eight workers in an elderly care home received an overdose. Vorpommern-Ruegen district authorities said the workers in Stralsund city received five ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020